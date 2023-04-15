ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 1,134.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
