ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 1,134.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal and development of oil and gas resources. It focuses its operation in the Atrush block project located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company was founded on October 3, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

