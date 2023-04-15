Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 69.8% in March

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 30,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

