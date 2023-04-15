SES AI (SES) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SES AI to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SES AI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.79% -13.02% -10.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SES AI and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -11.25 SES AI Competitors $671.25 million $9.15 million 3.89

SES AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SES AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 79 464 1009 51 2.64

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.22%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

SES AI rivals beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.