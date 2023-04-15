ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $20.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.03. 3,075,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,083. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

