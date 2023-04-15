Serica Energy plc (SQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SQZ opened at GBX 237.40 ($2.94) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 454 ($5.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £904.83 million, a PE ratio of 339.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Serica Energy news, insider David Latin purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £13,585 ($16,823.53). Corporate insiders own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

