Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $937,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.44. 5,755,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,023. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $97.87.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

