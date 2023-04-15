Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $29.52. 81,110,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,900,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.