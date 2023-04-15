Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,209,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568,560. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

