Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,462 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,902,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.