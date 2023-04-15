Sendero Wealth Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $359.67. 1,078,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $364.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

