Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Critical Survey

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Select Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million ($1.32) -4.09 Select Sands $19.74 million 0.16 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -3.66

Select Sands has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 5E Advanced Materials and Select Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 375.31%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Select Sands.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% Select Sands -4.38% -14.64% -5.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Select Sands beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

