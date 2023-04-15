Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.13 and traded as low as C$6.69. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.84, with a volume of 691,875 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Wendy Hanrahan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 7,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

