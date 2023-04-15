Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of Scor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Get Scor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.