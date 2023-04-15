Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.