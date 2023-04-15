Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Decreased by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.58. 2,333,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

