Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.0 days.
SBOEF remained flat at $63.89 on Friday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $63.89.
