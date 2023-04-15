Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sappi Price Performance

SPPJY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.54. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.23. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 34.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

