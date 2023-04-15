Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 1,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

