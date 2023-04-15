Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 1,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SAMOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.