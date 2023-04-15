Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 438.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,756. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

