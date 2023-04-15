SALT Price Reaches $0.0429 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $17,828.83 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018372 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,327.98 or 1.00033444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04363655 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,282.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

