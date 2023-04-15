Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $194.65. 5,073,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

