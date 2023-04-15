Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $80.99 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $80.99 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saitama has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,398.52 or 0.99984275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00180947 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,240,499.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

