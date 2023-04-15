Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 9,910 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 131,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 110,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

