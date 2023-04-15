Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

