Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,745 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

