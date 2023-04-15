SafeMoon V2 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $119.37 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 14% higher against the dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a total market capitalization of $119.37 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,686,225,624 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

