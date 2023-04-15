Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in March

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 93.6% from the March 15th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 240.0 days.

Russel Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.