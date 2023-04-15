Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $31.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.07.

Lincoln National stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

