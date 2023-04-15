Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 574,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.30. 666,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

