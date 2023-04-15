RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

OPP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 100,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,377. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.