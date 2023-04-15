RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance
OPP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. 100,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,377. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. This represents a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.