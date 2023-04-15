RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

RSF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 33,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

