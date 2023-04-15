Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RONI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 113,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,444. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RONI. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

