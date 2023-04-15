Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $1.69 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $617.26 million and approximately $87.11 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00005580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

