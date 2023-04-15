Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Remark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Remark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 604,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.