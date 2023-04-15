Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2,409.9% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 243,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 233,566 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,539,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,490,000 after purchasing an additional 220,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 263,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

