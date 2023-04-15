Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,894 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.48. 3,488,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,927. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

