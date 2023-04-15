Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after purchasing an additional 393,969 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,391. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

