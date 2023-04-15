Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,457. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.54. The company has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

