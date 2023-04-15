Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.71. The firm has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

