Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $42,932,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,441,000 after buying an additional 733,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE TTE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. 977,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.