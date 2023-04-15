Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,743,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,981,315 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

