Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.5% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

