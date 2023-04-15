Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $870,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. AON makes up 1.1% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 13.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.64.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.48. 465,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,465. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.60.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

