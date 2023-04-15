Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $347,000 in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 250,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

