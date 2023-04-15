Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,801 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. 2,351,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,356. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 474.14%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

