Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock remained flat at $40.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1,740,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,163. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

