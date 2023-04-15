ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,820.92

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $9,820.92 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011225 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

