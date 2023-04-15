Red Tortoise LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the period.

SPTL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $30.56. 4,320,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,078. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

