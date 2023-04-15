Red Tortoise LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 87,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

