Red Tortoise LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,662,000 after acquiring an additional 402,626 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Oracle stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

